Health minister murder: Odisha govt asks High Court to monitor probe

The opposition BJP demanded a CBI probe and Congress sought a judicial probe into the incident as the lone accused in the minister's killing case was a policeman

Under pressure from the opposition BJP and Congress to ensure an impartial probe into the murder of former Odisha Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das, the Naveen Patnaik government has urged the Orissa High Court to monitor the investigation that is being conducted by the Crime Branch of Police.

The state government’s move in this regard on Monday night (January 30) came after the opposition BJP demanded a CBI probe and Congress sought a judicial probe into the incident as the lone accused in the minister’s murder was a policeman.

“How can the state police probe a case where one of its members is the lone accused?” asked Congress MLA, Santosh Singh Saluja.

The BJP also raised a similar question and demanded a CBI probe, stating that the state police may not deliver justice since its member was the prime and lone accused.

The Home Department headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter to the High Court Registrar said that the minister’s murder case may be monitored by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court or by a district judge. Noting that the minister’s murder was a sensitive issue, the Home Department said that the High Court should monitor the investigation as it required a high level of transparency.

ASI dismissed from service

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police have dismissed the accused Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Gopal Das, from service after his arrest by the Crime Branch. A case has been registered against the accused ASI under section 302 (murder) of IPC and section 21 (1) of Arms Act.

The Additional Director General, Crime Branch, Arun Bothra, said the accused, Gopal Das, had confessed to the crime. The accused was produced at the residence court of SDJM, Jharsuguda and remanded to judicial custody.

The Crime Branch has created two teams to probe the incident. During investigation, the investigating agency seized from the possession of the accused one 9 mm pistol (service revolver), three rounds of live ammunition, and a mobile handset, the officials said. The viscera samples of the deceased BJD leader have been preserved for further chemical examination, they added.

The minister, 60, breathed his last on Sunday evening (January 29), hours after he was shot by the policeman at Brajarajnagar, where he had gone to attend an event.

The ASI is believed to be suffering from a mental disorder.

