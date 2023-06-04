Don’t give communal colour to train accident: Odisha Police’s Twitter warning

Odisha Police warns those who are circulating ill-motivated posts of severe legal action for trying to create communal disharmony

Odisha Police on Sunday (June 4) appealed to people to stop giving a communal angle to the Balasore train tragedy that has claimed at least 275 lives.

Through a couple of tweets, Odisha Police warned those who are circulating such posts of severe legal action for trying to create communal disharmony.

We appeal to all concerned to desist from circulating such false and ill-motivated posts. Severe legal action will be initiated against those who are trying to create communal disharmony by spreading rumours. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 4, 2023

“It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving a communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate,” Odisha Police tweeted.

It added that investigation was on by the GRP Odisha to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Some social media messages linked a structure near the accident site to a particular community, which many netizens have condemned.

