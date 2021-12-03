Cyclone Jawad to lash Odisha, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday

Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts on Sunday morning and is likely to bring heavy rains and strong winds ranging up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Jawad which is likely to reach the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the depression centred over the Bay of Bengal about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam late on Thursday night is expected to move northwestwards.

The depression intensified into a deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning. It is expected to further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning, according to the Met department.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, prompting the IMD to issue a warning about the inundation of low lying areas and possible damage to standing crops, especially paddy. Cyclone Jawad’s wind speed may reach that of a severe cyclone for a brief period on Saturday when it approaches landfall.

In a tweet, the MeT Department said:

DD over westcentral Bay of Bengal lay centered near Lat. 14.0°N and Long. 86.0°E, at 0830IST of 03rd December, to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours & reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the 4th morning. pic.twitter.com/Vi8KvwRK97 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2021

The IMD has issued a red alert for four districts of Odisha, orange alert for seven and yellow alert for four districts with forecast for ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall.

Fishing activities have been prohibited within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha from December 3 to December 5 for safeguarding the life and assets of fishermen due to impeding Cyclone Jawad. All schools across the Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts will remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

IMD forecast says, Cyclone Jawad is expected to recurve before hitting the coast and advance north-northeast towards West Bengal. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura will also come under the influence of the cyclone and cause moderate rain.

From December 6, the rainfall intensity will reduce and shift towards the northeast regions, where moderate intensity rainfall is forecast till December 6.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with senior officials on Cyclone Jawad. As per his office, PM Modi directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, drinking water among others and that they are restored immediately in the event of any disruption.