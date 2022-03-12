Odisha MLA’s car runs over crowd; 22 injured

Suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev was critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob following the incident

At least 22 people, including seven police personnel, were injured on Saturday when suspended ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Prasant Jagdev’s vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district of Odisha, police said.

As per preliminary information, a huge crowd, including BJP supporters, had gathered outside the Banapur Block Development Office (BDO) for the block chairperson election when the incident occurred.

The MLA from Chilika was also critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob after the vehicle mowed down a section of the crowd, including BJP supporters, which had gathered outside the Block Development Office (BDO) in Banapur while election for the block chairperson was underway.

Two persons, including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu, were seriously injured in the incident, and they were taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said.

Around 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured. A probe has been initiated into the matter, a senior police officer said.

The MLA was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said. There is no report of any casualty yet, Pahi added.

Jagdev was suspended from BJD last year for allegedly assaulting a local BJP leader. Jagdev was also removed from the post of chairperson of Khurda district planning committee.

BJP state general secretary Prithviraj Harishchandra has demanded immediate arrest of Prasant Jagdev.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik tweeted: “BJD MLA from Chilika Prashant Jagdev’s Lakhimpur Kheri moment! This is how BJD treats the common man of Odisha. I am at a loss of words to condemn such a deplorable, inhuman act.”