Jamshedpur: Prohibitory orders clamped after communal violence

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav blamed “anti-social elements” for the violence and urged people not to believe rumours

Authorities clamped prohibitory orders and deployed additional security forces in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand after the alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting and arson involving two groups.

Officials on Monday (April 10) said the situation was under control and urged Jamshedpur’s residents not to give credence to rumours floating on the social media.

The trouble erupted in Shastri Nagar on Sunday evening (April 9) after street violence saw the burning of two shops and an auto-rickshaw. The district administration immediately imposed prohibitory orders banning the assembly of five or more people in the entire area, Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Piyush Sinha said.

Members of a local organization found that a piece of meat was tagged to a religious flag, police said. This quickly raised tensions, leading to the violence.

Police action

The police lobbed tear gas to quell the violence, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said. Later, the security forces held a flag march through the disturbed area to restore confidence among the people.

An unspecified number of people were taken into custody, he said.

East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav accused some “anti-social elements” of trying to disturb the peace and sought the cooperation of the people to foil their plot.

Media reports quoted her as saying: “We are assessing the situation. Communication with peace committees and other stakeholders is being established to bring about normalcy.”

#WATCH | Security forces conduct flag march in Jamshedpur's Kadma police station area following an incident of stone pelting and arson, in Jharkhand Section 144 CrPc is enforced in the area and mobile internet is temporarily banned. pic.twitter.com/NhPnWtkQhR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

