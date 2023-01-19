Raipur Muslim community to avoid DJs, fireworks in weddings

Fireworks and loud music are prohibited in Islam and cause pollution. Therefore, their use is reprehensible not only religiously but also socially, said the community leaders

The Muslim community of Chhattisgarh’s capital city Raipur has decided to avoid hiring DJs and setting off fireworks at weddings and other ceremonies.

Imams of 40 mosques, maulanas, city qazis, and members of various committees have held a meeting in Raipur, where they unanimously decided that no community leader would participate in any wedding with DJs and fireworks.

It was decided that no maulavi would go to solemnise such nikahs, community leaders Qazi Imran Ashrafi, Haji Abdul Hameed, Nauman Akram Hameed, and Maulana Mohammad Ali told the media. The decision will also apply to ‘sandal’ and ‘chadar’ processions in the city.

“Religiously and socially reprehensible”

The community leaders pointed out that fireworks and blaring music are prohibited in Islam. These cause air and noise pollution, respectively, and affect the normal flow of traffic during processions. Therefore, their use is reprehensible not only religiously but also socially.

Hameed said it was decided that the Muslim society would take strict steps to stop these “malpractices and evils” from happening at weddings and other programmes. If anyone is found to continue with these practices, community leaders will try to convince them otherwise.

The leaders appealed to the community youth to help eradicate these practices and do no such work that can create unrest in society. An atmosphere of peace and communal harmony needs to be maintained in the state and the country, they said.