Goods train derails as Naxals uproot track in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place in a forest area around 8.30pm on Friday

Eighteen wagons and three locomotives of a goods train derailed on the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam railway section in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district after Naxals uprooted tracks, a police official said on Saturday.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place in a forest area around 8.30pm on Friday. However, the movement of trains was disrupted between Jagdalpur and Kirandul, the official said.

“Maoists uprooted tracks between Bhansi and Kamaloor stations, causing 18 wagons and three engines of a goods train to derail,” Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

The train, loaded with iron ore, was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Bacheli, he said, adding that there was no report of any casualty in the incident.

A team of security personnel and railway staffers rushed to the spot to restore services, which will take some time, the official said.

According to the police, the Bhairamgarh Area Committee of Maoists had put up banners at the spot giving a call to observe a day-long bandh on Saturday, to protest against the incident that took place in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, wherein 26 Naxals, including top leader Milind Teltumbde, were killed in an encounter with the police on November 13.