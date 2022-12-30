Forced to convert, hundreds of tribal Christians flee homes in Chhattisgarh: Report

There were a series of attacks in about 18 villages in Narayanpur and 15 villages in Kondagaon ahead of Christmas, displacing about 1,000 Christian Adivasis from their own villages, says the report by a fact-finding team, led by Centre for Study of Society and Secularism

Hundreds of indigenous Christians have been driven out of their homes in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, a team of civil society representatives said while reading out the report of a fact-finding team that visited the affected villages as well as the district headquarters of Narayanpur and Kondagaon between December 22-24.

“There were a series of attacks in about 18 villages in Narayanpur and 15 villages in Kondagaon, displacing about 1,000 Christian Adivasis from their own villages. Those displaced were threatened to renounce their faith and convert to Hindu religion, failing which they would have to leave their village or face dire consequences. The persecuted include women and children who were beaten up in public when they refused to leave their new faith,” mentions the report.

The fact-finding committee, which visited the state, was led by the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, in partnership with All India Peoples Forum, All India Lawyers Association for Justice and United Christian Forum. Speaking to the press on Thursday, Irfan Engineer, Director, Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, who led the fact-finding committee, attributed the rise of the incidents of violence against Christians due to forces that propagate a rise in the number of religious conversions in the state. He said the committee will be submitting the report to the National Human Rights Commission and seek action.

The report alleges that “even though the District Collector claimed that an FIR had been filed, no such information can be found on the government website. The District Collector further could not give any detail about the sections under which the FIR were filed nor specified the number of people accused or arrested.”

‘Govt has weaponised laws to target Adivasis’

John Dayal, a human rights activist, said the government has “weaponised laws” to target Adivasis and called it a “very dangerous precedent”. The victims spoke to a fact-finding team comprising a group of human rights activists, advocates and concerned citizens. The victims recorded their testimonials on video and recalled their ordeal.

The fact-finding team cited the example of one Manglu Koram from Madamnar village, who alleged that he and the members of 21 Christian families of his village “were taken to the village temple where the priest forcibly conducted some rituals and declared them to be Hindus”. However, the displaced Adivasis who spent their Christmas battling severe hardship and are now trying to ensure justice have been engaged in a dual fight: firstly, outside the district collectorate, and then in the ‘relief camp’. However, the victims have been resolute and continue to practice their faith. “The struggle will only strengthen our faith in Jesus and enable us to freely practise Christianity,” said a victim in a recorded video clip.

Attackers destroy Christian houses

The attackers have destroyed Christian houses and forcibly taken away household items and other livestock. They have also destroyed the Christians’ farms and crops, recalled a victim.

As the violence remains unchallenged by local law-enforcement, Christians across Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district are voicing their outrage over the lack of consequences against fringe elements, with around 1,000 Christians camping out in front of a government building to put pressure on authorities to register a police report.

“These images from Chhattisgarh remind one of Kandhamal,” said Michael Williams of the United Christian Forum (UCF), adding that many such attacks have been reported on the UCF’s emergency helpline over the years. Williams was among those who had briefly met Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel recently to apprise him of the situation.

The report will be submitted to the Union government and the National Commission for Minorities in the next couple of days, said Ajay Justice Shaw, a Supreme Court lawyer, who accompanied the fact-finding team in Chhattisgarh.

The report also recommended the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court or High Court to investigate the offences committed on Christian Adivasis in the villages.