Yashasvi Jaiswal’s maiden Test ton points to his temperament, strength of character

On a balmy Wednesday morning (July 12) in distant Roseau, the capital of Dominica in the Caribbeans, in front of a very sparse gathering but surrounded by delighted teammates and members of the extended squad, Yashasvi Jaiswal received his Test cap from Virat Kohli. It wasn’t quite the metaphoric passing of the baton, but it’s a moment the 21-year-old will freeze and carry with him for the rest of his life. Inarguably the greatest Indian batsman of his generation and the present and future of Indian cricket in a single frame, exchanging a warm embrace – touching, poignant, prescient.

It’s impossible that Jaiswal wouldn’t have been inspired by that, by the stage, by the occasion, by the enormity of what he had achieved – read Test debut – so early in his career. But Jaiswal is also smart enough, a modern-day product who knows the difference between allowing himself a pat on the back and getting carried away after taking just the first baby step in what could be a long and fulfilling journey. It perhaps helped that a few hours in the field after the West Indies batted first by choice in the first Test allowed him to come to terms with the new reality – that he was an Indian Test cricketer.

Brilliant beginning

After R Ashwin had skittled the Caribbeans out for 150, Jaiswal’s turn to show what he was made of arrived. With his captain and fellow- Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma for company, Jaiswal set out to build India’s reply in response to the hosts’ modest tally. The result was brilliant if you are an Indian cricket fan – a double-century opening partnership, a hundred on debut for the young lad, a base from which India went on to register a handsome innings victory to kickstart their campaign in the latest World Test Championship cycle.

It’s but one swallow and therefore it will be fanciful, if not foolhardy, to look at it as the dawn of the summer, but the signs are promising and hold massive ramifications for the future. For one thing, during the course of his monumental 171, Jaiswal negotiated 387 deliveries, comfortably more than any other Indian Test debutant had previously. That 171 revealed that this isn’t a kid easily satisfied; the bringing up of a major milestone, which a century on debut certainly is, can lead to a mental letdown and spark the diametric opposite of an adrenaline rush. Jaiswal did well not to be content with a hundred, showcasing his hunger and his desire, and the smarts to make a good thing count.

For another, Jaiswal’s eight-hour occupation of the crease testified to his commitment to play the situation and the conditions. The Roseau surface didn’t facilitate brisk scoring or attractive stroke play, both of which come naturally to Jaiswal. With his experienced and wise captain’s guiding hand, Jaiswal negotiated the mental minefield with dexterity. Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, and Jason Holder might not be Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, and Malcolm Marshall, but to a youngster cutting his teeth at the highest level, they might have appeared so.

The nerves would have been jangling, the desire to put bat to ball, get off to a start and ensure that he didn’t embarrass himself overwhelming. To have the patience and the wherewithal to resist that temptation and bed himself in for the long haul spoke volumes about his character, his resilience, and the conscious decision not to be taken in by merely being an India Test cricketer.

Early struggles and subsequent rewards – inspiration for others

Jaiswal’s climb from the streets of Mumbai, where he moved in pursuit of a career in cricket, and the hardships he had to endure in his early days are too well-documented to bear repetition. It’s a story replicated in the lives of many aspiring young sportspersons with starry ambitions and the desperate hunger to make a name for themselves as well as offer financial security to parents willing to put everything on the line to help their offspring chase their dreams.

For every Jaiswal, there are thousands who fail to make the cut because such, sadly, is the offshoot of competitiveness in any field which ensures that only the fittest survive. However, in Jaiswal’s early struggles and the subsequent rewards that have come his way lies inspiration for others to keep hoping and praying and dreaming and believing that they too can crack the code at some stage.

Beyond that, of course, the benefits for Indian cricket are a lot more tangible and obvious. India are in the first stages of transition – it’s been long overdue, some will aver – with serious thought being given to life after Rohit and Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. These have been the bulwarks of the batting for a long time now, but the sands of time don’t stop for anyone, as evidenced by the diminishing returns in the last three years of the last-three named.

The youth brigade

Transition is a tricky process; the process of easing new players in must coincide with the gradual phasing out of the glorious past so that a whole lot of experience isn’t surrendered in one go and the newcomers are left holding a demanding baby that needs careful handling. Jaiswal’s maiden international salvo points to his temperament and strength of character; he himself will now emphatically believe that he belongs at this level, that he isn’t an accidental Test cricketer. Just how significant that is can never be exaggerated.

Shubman Gill has been flying the flag of the youth brigade since his debut in Australia in 2021. This year has been a dream for the Punjab batsman, who slammed centuries internationally in all three formats within the first three and a half months of 2023. Having ploughed a lone furrow for Gen Next, Gill now has company in the form of Jaiswal, one of only three Indians to top 150 on Test debut. His marathon 171 has brought Jaiswal a lot of breathing space, even though India have no Test cricket between the end of this two-match series and the tour of South Africa in December.

That Jaiswal has been picked across formats and has the numbers in domestic cricket and the IPL to back him up means he will continue to figure in India’s plans between now and December. If he can use this time to top up his skills and continue to build on the gains of the last three days, the sky will be the limit for Yashasvi Jaiswal, his own man in every sense of the term.