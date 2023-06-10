WTC final: Shubman Gill tweets on Cameron Green’s controversial catch

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting said, "When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn’t sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen."

India’s opening batsman Shubman Gill, who was given out controversially by the third umpire on the fourth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, has reacted to the catch, taken by Cameron Green off Scott Boland.

On Saturday, at The Oval in London, third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled Gill out after the on-field umpires sent the decision to him to check for a clean catch.

Green, who was fielding at gully, dived to his left to complete an excellent one-handed catch. However, Gill (18) stood his ground and the decision was sent to the third umpire.

After watching several replays, Kettleborough ruled that fingers were underneath the ball and it was a clean catch. The signal “OUT” was flashed on the giant screen much to the shock of the Indian fans and even Indian captain Rohit Sharma, and Gill looked disappointed.

On Twitter, ‘NOT OUT’ was trending, and at the ground, many Indian supporters booed the umpires and there were also chants of ‘cheat, cheat’.

Now, after the day’s play, Gill took to his Twitter account to post a screenshot of Green’s catch and added emojis of two magnifying glasses and a facepalm.

What Ponting said

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who was commentating on the match when the catch was taken, said it was a clean catch.

“When I saw it live, I knew it had carried to him on the full, but I wasn’t sure what the action was after that from all replays we have seen,” Ponting told the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“I actually think some part of the ball did touch the ground and it is the interpretation of the umpire that as long as the fielder has complete control of the ball before the ball hits the ground then it is out.

“That must have been what the umpires’ interpretation was and I think that is exactly what happened. It carried probably six or eight inches off the ground then there was another action after that,” he added.