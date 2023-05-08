WTC final: Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul; 4 players on standby

“After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the same," BCCI said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) selection committee on Monday (May 8) named wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan as the replacement player for the injured KL Rahul in the Indian Test squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Also, the selection panel has named four players as standby. They are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Ishan, 24, is currently playing for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2023. He has played 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is for India but is uncapped in Test cricket.

Also read: Gavaskar, Lee say Ishan Kishan is ‘the next big thing’ in Indian cricket

Advertisement

India face Australia in the WTC final at The Oval in London from June 7.

Rahul, who was captaining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023, sustained an injury during their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. He will now undergo surgery and has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL and also the WTC final.

Giving an update on Rahul’s injury, BCCI, in a media advisory on Monday, said, “KL Rahul suffered an injury to his right upper thigh while fielding during Match 43rd of TATA IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 1st May.”

Also read: Ishan Kishan’s record double ton gives India 227-run win over Bangladesh

“After consultations with specialists, it has been decided that Rahul will undergo surgery at the earliest followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the same. He is ruled out of the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia,” BCCI added.

Also, LSG’s left-arm paceman Jaydev Unadkat sustained a left shoulder injury by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation has been sought and the left-arm fast bowler is currently at the NCA in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder. A decision on his participation in the WTC final will be taken at a later stage, the Indian cricket board said.

The BCCI also provided an update on Umesh Yadav’s injury.

Umesh Yadav, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023, sustained a minor left hamstring injury during their match against RCB on April 26. The fast bowler is currently under the care of the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is in regular touch with KKR Medical Team and is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress, the BCCI said.

India’s squad for WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper).

Standby players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav.