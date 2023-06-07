WTC final | India vs Australia: Full list of TV channels, streaming platforms

The WTC final starts today (June 7) at The Oval in London.

WTC final 2023 broadcasters
Representational image: ICC

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will be televised and live-streamed across the globe with broadcasters including the Star Sports network, Disney+ Hotstar, Seven, Gazi TV, Maharaja TV, ATN, Sky Sports and ICC.tv, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The Star Sports network will showcase the English World Feed in India, and provide regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will also show live coverage of each day’s play.

The WTC final will be shown live in Australia on Channel 7 and its digital platform 7Plus.

Here is the full list of broadcasters for WTC final as announced by ICC

Licensee Territory(s) Linear Channel(s) Digital Platform(s)
Disney+ Hotstar India SS1/SS1 HD/SS1 HINDI/SS1 HD HINDI/SS SELECT 1/SS SELECT 1 HD/SS1 TAMIL/SS1 TELUGU/SS1 KANNADA/SS1 TAMIL HD/SS1 TELUGU HD Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan
Gazi TV Bangladesh T Sports Rabbithole, Toffee
Maharaja TV Sri Lanka TV 1
Ariana Television Network (ATN) Afghanistan Ariana Television Ariana News https://www.arianatelevision.com
https://sports.afghan-wireless.com
https://www.ariananews.af
Seven Australia Network Seven 7 Plus
Digicel Pacific Islands TVWAN Sports 3, TVWAN Sports 2
e& MENA CricLife Starzplay
Supersport Sub-Saharan Africa Supersport DSTV App
Sky Sports UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW
Willow USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV
Sportsmax Caribbean Islands Sportsmax Sportsmax App
Sky Sport New Zealand Sky Sport Sky Go / Sky Sport Now
ICC.TV Selected regions within South America, Central America, Continental Europe, Central Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, Pacific Islands and Caribbean ICC.tv
