WTC final | India vs Australia: Full list of TV channels, streaming platforms

The WTC final starts today (June 7) at The Oval in London.

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will be televised and live-streamed across the globe with broadcasters including the Star Sports network, Disney+ Hotstar, Seven, Gazi TV, Maharaja TV, ATN, Sky Sports and ICC.tv, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The Star Sports network will showcase the English World Feed in India, and provide regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will also show live coverage of each day’s play.

The WTC final will be shown live in Australia on Channel 7 and its digital platform 7Plus.

Here is the full list of broadcasters for WTC final as announced by ICC