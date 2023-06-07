WTC final | India vs Australia: Full list of TV channels, streaming platforms

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final will be televised and live-streamed across the globe with broadcasters including the Star Sports network, Disney+ Hotstar, Seven, Gazi TV, Maharaja TV, ATN, Sky Sports and ICC.tv, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.
The WTC final starts today (June 7) at The Oval in London.
The Star Sports network will showcase the English World Feed in India, and provide regional coverage in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Their digital platform Disney+ Hotstar will also show live coverage of each day’s play.
The WTC final will be shown live in Australia on Channel 7 and its digital platform 7Plus.
Here is the full list of broadcasters for WTC final as announced by ICC
|Licensee
|Territory(s)
|Linear Channel(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|Disney+ Hotstar
|India
|SS1/SS1 HD/SS1 HINDI/SS1 HD HINDI/SS SELECT 1/SS SELECT 1 HD/SS1 TAMIL/SS1 TELUGU/SS1 KANNADA/SS1 TAMIL HD/SS1 TELUGU HD
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Pakistan
|Gazi TV
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|Rabbithole, Toffee
|Maharaja TV
|Sri Lanka
|TV 1
|Ariana Television Network (ATN)
|Afghanistan
|Ariana Television Ariana News
|https://www.arianatelevision.com
https://sports.afghan-wireless.com
https://www.ariananews.af
|Seven
|Australia
|Network Seven
|7 Plus
|Digicel
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Sports 3, TVWAN Sports 2
|e&
|MENA
|CricLife
|Starzplay
|Supersport
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|Supersport
|DSTV App
|Sky Sports
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
|Willow
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Sportsmax
|Caribbean Islands
|Sportsmax
|Sportsmax App
|Sky Sport
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Sky Go / Sky Sport Now
|ICC.TV
|Selected regions within South America, Central America, Continental Europe, Central Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, Pacific Islands and Caribbean
|ICC.tv