Wriddhiman Saha hits out at “journalist” for sending threatening messages

Wicket-keeper and batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the India squad for the two-test home series against Sri Lanka that starts from March 4, seems to be in a mood to spill the beans. Not only did he share confidential conversations he had with head coach Rahul Dravid, in which the latter had suggested that he should think about “retirement” as he won’t be considered for selection henceforth.

Saha also disclosed that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him not to worry about his place in the Indian team after his hard knock against New Zealand in the Kanpur Test. On Saturday (February 19), the cricketer told mediapersons that when he had hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dada ( Sourav Ganguly) had congratulated him over Whatsapp.

”He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast,” he added, according to media reports.

But what further rattled an already upset Saha is when he received threatening messages from a journalist on his phone, a screenshot of which he shared on his Twitter page. He slammed the state of journalism today and said that after all he has contributed to Indian cricket this is what he faces from a respected journalist.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket, this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. He also added the screenshot of a series of messages sent by the alleged journalist.

The journalist had implied in his messages that since Saha had not returned his calls, he would pay for it since the journalist did not take insults lightly. This wasn’t something you should have done, the journalist had warned Saha.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag empathised with his fellow cricketer and wrote that it is extremely sad that a journalist should have such a sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. “With you Wriddhi,” said Sehwag.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the All India Senior Selection Committee Chetan Sharma released the list of the players who will play for the Test and T201 series at home against Sri Lanka. Besides Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma have also been dropped by the selectors.

Chetan Sharma told the media that they have told the cricketers who had not been selected that they will not consider them for the two Test matches (vs Sri Lanka). “We are nobody to close doors for anybody. You score runs, take wickets and play for the country. That’s the most important aspect. I have requested all four of them to go and play Ranji Trophy,” said Sharma.

The India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, R Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.

The first match will be played in Mohali from March 4, while the second Test is scheduled to be held from March 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.