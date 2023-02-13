WPL 2023 auction: Full list, purse, reserve prices, live TV, streaming and more

The highest reserve price in the WPL auction is ₹50 lakh with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the top bracket.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 Players’ Auction will be held in Mumbai on Monday (February 13).

The inaugural edition of the WPL with five franchises, is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium & DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament.

In the WPL 2023 auction, a total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. A total of 1,525 players registered for the WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The WPL auction will start at 2:30 pm IST. Mumbai-based Mallika Advani will be the auctioneer.

Out of 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which eight players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and eight from associate nations.

90 slots to be filled

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players. Each team can pick 15 to 18 players.

The highest reserve price in the WPL auction is ₹50 lakh with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the top bracket. Indian team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

Currently, Indian women players are involved in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

There are 13 overseas players who have also slotted themselves under the ₹50 Lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.

There are 30 players in the WPL auction list with a base price of ₹40 lakh. Also, there are players in ₹30 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹10 lakh brackets. The uncapped players will have a base price of ₹20 lakh and ₹10 lakh.

WPL teams and purse for auction

Five teams: Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz.

Each team will have a total purse of ₹12 crore.

WPL 2023 auction live TV, streaming

WPL 2023 auction will be telecast live on Sports 18 TV channels while the live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema app.

Last month, Viacom18 Media Private Limited acquired the media rights for five seasons – WPL 2023 to WPL 2027 for a cumulative figure of ₹951 crores (₹7.09 crore per match).

What franchises said about WPL auction

Speaking ahead of the WPL auction, Delhi Capitals’ head coach Jonathan Batty said, “We are very excited about the WPL auction. We have worked on our strategy for the Auction. We have a lot of people in the Delhi Capitals staff, who have worked on numerous IPL auctions. We are using their knowledge.”

Batty also said that the Indian domestic players can utilise the WPL as a platform to showcase their skills, “The Delhi Capitals have a rich history in the IPL. It’s been outstanding to work with the franchise. We are very lucky to have a high number of talented players in India. There are standout international players, but there is endless talent in the Indian domestic circuit. And they can showcase their skills in the WPL.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Hemlata Kala said, “It’s been great to work with the coaching staff. We have carried out meetings about the kind of team combinations we should put together and the players we want to target during the Auction.”

Kala added that the Women’s Premier League will definitely have an impact on the upcoming women’s cricketers, “The cricketers can utilize the Women’s Premier League as a platform to catch the attention of the Indian team selectors. The WPL will also give a boost to the cricketers’ earnings. The league will definitely have an impact on the upcoming women’s cricketers. They’ll also get more opportunities to play the game.”

“We will obviously be a little bit fluid in terms of how the auction strategy goes. But we’re very clear around what our primary targets are and then also, how we’re going to structure the balance of the squad. So, a lot of work has gone into it,” RCB’s director of cricket Mike Hesson said in a video posted by the franchise on social media.

