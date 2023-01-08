World Test Championship final: What are India’s chances after SCG draw

While Australia maintains its lead at the top of the standings and looks all but certain to play in the final, Pat Cummins’ team drops closer to the chasing pack courtesy of the draw in Sydney.

The third and final Test between Australia and South Africa ended in a draw on Sunday (January 8) and the stalemate helped India and Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship.

India and Sri Lanka were the “big winners” from an ICC World Test Championship perspective after the tame draw in Sydney on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The Proteas’ batters finally showed some fight at the SCG and Australia’s imposing bowling attack failed to take advantage as the rain-affected match ended without a whimper.

It meant Australia must wait until their upcoming series against India away from home to book their place in the World Test Championship final, with the current leader missing the chance to cement its spot.

Australia did win the series 2-0, but its failure to capitalise on yet another dominant performance with the bat – and Sydney’s fickle weather – saw its point-percentage drop to 75.56% following the Test.

How India can reach WTC final

India’s chances of reaching a second consecutive final are boosted as Rohit Sharma’s side remains in second place on the standings with a 58.93 point-percentage, while Sri Lanka is also in the mix in third with 53.33%.

Just like Australia, South Africa too drop valuable percentage with the Proteas (48.72%) remaining in fourth and their hopes of reaching the final resting on their upcoming series at home against the West Indies.

But South Africa’s chances will also be dependent on other teams, with victories in both those Tests against the Caribbean side required and a host of other results going their way the only hope for Dean Elgar’s side following a disappointing tour of Australia.

From next month, India will host Australia for four Tests. The host needs to win at least two Tests to confirm its berth in the WTC final.