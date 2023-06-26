World Cup 2023 trophy goes 120,000 feet above Earth; trophy tour schedule out

The space flight sets the stage for the biggest World Cup trophy tour ever, counting down to the World Cup being played across India in October and November.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour has begun in spectacular style, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. The stunning shots of the famous silverware sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere were captured with 4K cameras. The balloon crossed more than 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere with a temperature of -65°C at the peak altitude, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release on Monday (June 26).

The space flight sets the stage for the biggest World Cup trophy tour ever, counting down to the World Cup being played across India in October and November.

Also read: 2023 ODI World Cup likely to start on October 5, final in Ahmedabad: Report

Through a varied programme of activations, the Trophy Tour aims to give one million fans the chance to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event, and will visit locations in 18 countries across five continents.

An out-of-this-world moment for the cricketing world as the #CWC23 trophy unveiled in space. Marks a milestone of being one of the first official sporting trophies to be sent to space. Indeed a galactic start for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour in India. @BCCI @ICC… pic.twitter.com/wNZU6ByRI5 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2023

Embarking on its first full-scale global tour since 2019, the Trophy Tour will recreate the sense of occasion and carnival-like atmosphere synonymous with Cricket World Cups through a series of large-scale activations at some of the world’s most iconic destinations.

In addition to visiting over 20 cities in India and other participating countries, the Trophy will also tour a number of emerging nations such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the United States, enabling new and existing fans to get a glimpse of world cricket’s ultimate prize.

Also read: 2023 World Cup | Pakistan don’t want to play India in Ahmedabad: Report

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Schedule