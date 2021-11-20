Will you play for CSK in IPL 2022? MS Dhoni has this to say

MS Dhoni has said that he will take a decision about playing for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 2022 edition.

Dhoni, who has retired from all forms of international cricket, is speculated to sign off from the IPL too. The question about his continuance in the tournament has cropped up time and again and Dhoni has continued to keep the world in suspense.

As captain of CSK, Dhoni has led the team to four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 and nine finals. He is the most successful captain in the IPL and his team has the record of being the most successful.

At an event in Chennai, when he was asked about his future in the CSK squad in the 2022 IPL, Dhoni said he will decide about it.

“I will think about it. There is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April,” he said.

Dhoni had not given any clues about his future even after winning the IPL 2021.

“Again I’ve said it before, it depends on the BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It’s not about me being there in the top three or four. It’s about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn’t suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years,” Dhoni had said.

The IPL 2022 will have two new teams — Ahmedabad and Lucknow. There is likely to be reshuffling of teams and a major auction. However, as of now, it is not clear whether all the players would be put up for auction or some could be retained. That too would determine Dhoni’s fate.