Why Shane Warne thinks Kohli must play Test cricket for long

Warne says the skipper has instilled self-belief in Team India

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has praised Virat Kohli, saying that he has instilled self-belief in Team India. Warne also hoped that the Indian skipper continues to play for a long time as it augurs well for Test cricket.

India recorded a fine 157-run win over England in the fourth Test at the Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

“They look up to him. He’s got the respect of all the players. They back him and they play for him. It’s important for a captain that a team plays for you. I think the way Virat conducts himself, we have all got to say, ‘Thank You Virat’,” Warne told Sky Sports.

Indian bowlers put on a great performance on the final day of the fourth Test at Kennington Oval on Monday as the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling, and all-around performance by Shardul Thakur in the match, helped India in defeating the hosts by 157 runs.

Shardul Thakur scored half-centuries in both innings, and also took three wickets, going on to win the hearts of the cricket fans from all over India.

“The way he’s led them, he’s made them believe; belief is such an important part of sports. If you don’t believe, you won’t succeed no matter how good a side you have,” the spin great said.

Warne also said that Kohli gives his team the belief and ‘it is great to watch’. “Long live Test cricket while we have Virat Kohli,” he said, requesting Kohli to play for a long time.

“Congratulations .@imVkohli and the entire Indian team on another terrific win. What you guys have all achieved together over the last 12 months is absolutely magnificent ! Clearly the best test team in the world & that title is thoroughly deserved too ! Long live test cricket,” Warne tweeted on Monday, after India won the match.

Kohli is India’s most successful captain in overseas Test, having guided the country to 15 victories on foreign soil.

The visitors will face England for the final Test of the series, on September 10 in Manchester.

(With inputs from Agencies)