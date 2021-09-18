Why Kapil Dev believes Kohli should not have quit as T20 captain

The cricketing legend said these days cricketers decide themselves on such important matters and wished selectors too had a say on this

Former India captain Kapil Dev has expressed surprise at Virat Kohli’s decision to give up India’s T20 captaincy.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that he found it strange that cricketers these days take such important decisions on their own. “I never thought of anything like this. But these days, I find it strange that cricketers decide themselves what to do and what not. I think selectors too should have a say on this. There was no need to announce it so early. He (Virat) is a brilliant player. Even if a season went bad, it doesn’t change that he is a great cricketer and a great captain,” Kapil told ABP News.

Virat, however, had put a social media post saying he had discussed his decision with coach Ravi Shastri, teammate Rohit Sharma and even BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Kapil further said it’s (Virat’s resignation) fine if he had “spoken to the selectors”. “That’s his personal decision. Just want to say ‘Well done. You have served the country so well. I wish you luck for the rest of your career’,” Kapil added.

Kapil said that for Kohli to give up captainship of the Indian T20 team is a courageous decision. “I think we should respect the honesty. He said he doesn’t want to captain in a format, which is a big thing. Dhoni did this. The only thing I find strange that these announcements are made through tweets. This I can’t understand. Cricketers these days can say that I don’t want to play beyond a certain point, or play only the IPL or only T20. They have the courage to say these things, so hats off to them,” Kapil said.

Virat Kohli led India in 30 T20I matches and is, so far, the world’s third most successful captain after Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan and Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed. Virat’s success rate is 65 per cent (27 wins from 45 matches).