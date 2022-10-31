Watch: Mohanlal’s musical tribute for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Mohanlal says, “Every day in Malappuram is World Cup day… Have you ever heard of the legend of the 7s? This is where our story begins.”

FIFA World Cup 2022 starts in Qatar on November 20. Ahead of the showpiece event, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has launched an ‘All for football, football for all’ musical tribute for the tournament.

The musical tribute was released in Qatar on Sunday (October 30). In the video which is available on YouTube, the producers Aashirvad Cinemas said the song, sung by Mohanlal, is “With love from Kerala to Qatar and the world”.

Aashirvad Cinemas is producing Mohanlal’s film Barroz. It is Mohanlal’s directorial debut.

The four minutes 17 seconds video begins with a disclaimer that states “this is not a fairy tale”.

In the Malayalam song, Mohanlal, wearing a No. 10 blue jersey, is seen playing football with various people in Kerala and the song emphasises on “One emotion, one thought, one religion, one religion, that is football”.

The video ends with Mohanlal’s quote, “Here time comes to a standstill when the World Cup begins.”

On his Twitter account, Mohanlal shared the link of the video and wrote, “One emotion, one thought, one religion…that’s football!”

Qatar is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time, and 32 teams will compete in the tournament with the final scheduled for December 18.

Football is popular in Kerala with many supporting Argentina and Brazil when the quadrennial event takes place.

