Watch: FIFA World Cup officials threaten to break TV crew’s camera

With just three days to go before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a Danish TV station’s live broadcast was interrupted by security officials of the host country and threatened to break the camera saying that they did not have permission to shoot.

Denmark’s TV2 channel’s journalists were filming the streets of Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday (November 15) when the World Cup’s security officials arrived in an electric cart and asked them to stop the broadcast even as the reporter was live on camera and talking to an anchor in the studio.

The reporter Rasmus Tantholdt, who was doing the live coverage, shared the footage of the incident. It shows Qatari officials threatening to break the camera.

“You have invited the whole world here. Why can’t we film? It is a public place,” Tantholdt is seen saying in the video.

An official is heard saying, “You bring the camera, I break.”

“You can break the camera. You want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?” he added.

The reporter went on to explain that he had a valid media accreditation.

Reacting to the incident, former England footballer Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter, “Bodes well.”

Later, the organisers apologised to the TV station and said they “were mistakenly interrupted”.

“Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity,” the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.

In a tweet, reporter Tantholdt said the TV channel received an apology. He also shared the footage of the incident and asked what will happen to other journalists who will cover the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

“We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee. This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 (sic),” he tweeted.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar runs from November 20 to December 18. This is the first time that a Middle East nation is hosting the football World Cup.