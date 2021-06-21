Was that Kohli’s Achilles’ heel? Jamieson talks about his prized wicket

Says Kohli's dismissal played a major role in how things turned out on Day 2 of WTC final

Rookie New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who rattled India with a fifer on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, feels that any batsman could have been dismissed with that in-swinger that got rid of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Jamieson got a five-wicket haul as New Zealand dismissed India for 217 on the third day of the WTC final in Southampton and then scored 101 for 2 at the close of play.

Asked if setting up Kohli with outswingers and then bringing one back in like they did in New Zealand is a template they have said, Jamieson answered in affirmative. “Oh, I guess yes. Maybe there is some sort of pattern and this we know talk about the huge amount, the one that I was able to get Kohli today certainly seamed back a little bit,” he said.

“And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So, I don’t think it is necessarily just for Kohli,” Jamieson said at the virtual post-day press conference.

According to the 26-year-old lanky speedster, who returned with fine figures of 5-31, Kohli’s dismissal played a key part in how things turned out on the second day.

“Yeah, obviously Kohli is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning was, I guess, was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed,” added Jamieson.

However, he didn’t feel that Kohli has any apparent glitches in his technique. “Oh, not really I think, he is world-class batter and those guys don’t tend to have too many chinks in their armoury. He is obviously a massive part of their line-up and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us,” the right-arm pacer added.

Jamieson at times got the ball to wobble and it was satisfying to keep Kohli under control as the Indian captain in his 132-ball innings had a single boundary to his name.

“It is pleasing in terms of for myself trying to wobble the ball and try and keep him in check a little bit and to get that was pleasing and it was a great start for our day,” the pacer added.