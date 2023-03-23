Virat Kohli the mentor can enjoy an Indian summer

What Kohli is today is largely because of those he shared a dressing room with in his formative years.; it’s now his turn to pass it forward

Even the greatest sportspersons need role models. In the aftermath of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a plane crash in 2020, Michael Jordan – the man who made basketball a truly global sport – had spoken of how a teenaged Bryant came up to him after a game in the 1990s, and asked for advice on the fade-away jump shot, a skill he would go on to perfect in the years that followed.

In football, you have the case of two AC Milan titans and the most incredible sporting record of all. In the 196 matches that Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini played together as a centre-back pairing, they conceded just 23 goals. In an interview with Sports Illustrated after his retirement, Maldini said: “My teammate Franco Baresi was a real captain. He was an example for everyone. Not a big talker. He never talked (smiles). But on the field or in training he was No. 1.”

Knowledge transfer

Both Bryant and Maldini were so gifted and focussed that they would have been fantastic players anyway. But whether they would have been so great without the influence of their mentors is debatable. Knowledge transfer in sport is like osmosis in biology. Those destined for greatness will always keep their eyes and ears open, and absorb everything that they can from those who have walked the hard yards before them.

Advertisement

It’s in this context that Virat Kohli’s recent Test hundred against Australia becomes so important. It may have come on the only benign pitch of the four-Test series, but it was unquestionably important for someone who had gone more than three years without adding to his tally of 27 Test hundreds.

Also read: Virat Kohli played ‘through sickness’ to hit186: Anushka; Axar reacts

Kohli is now 34 and it’s unrealistic to expect him to bat with the majesty that he showed consistently in his late 20s. While he still trains and plays with trademark intensity, the circumstances of his life are very different. There is a young child in the picture and changed priorities. The rage of the early years has been replaced by a greater calm that was on view even as he celebrated the long-awaited hundred.

Transition time

More than a decade ago, just as Kohli was finding his feet in the Test side, Indian cricket fans watched a once-great team fall apart. The core group had won a World Cup on home soil in 2011, but the physical and emotional exertions seemed to have left them hollowed out. Sachin Tendulkar scored a dazzling century in Cape Town against Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel at full throttle, less than two months before that World Cup began. In 23 further Tests, he wouldn’t score another.

Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir faded even faster, while Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, once part of a famed middle-order quartet with Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, signed off after the tour of Australia in January 2012. Both Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh struggled to replicate their pre-World Cup displays, while Yuvraj Singh’s journey was cruelly interrupted by a rare form of cancer.

Kohli wasn’t part of India’s 4-0 thrashing in England in the summer of 2011, but he scored his first Test hundred in Adelaide in January 2012 as the tourists were again routed 4-0. At the time, the focus was squarely on the misfiring stalwarts and how badly India had managed transition. But to focus only on the numbers was to miss the bigger picture.

Sharing a dressing room

Kohli may not have been part of winning sides with Dravid, Laxman and Tendulkar, but the lessons learned from sharing a dressing room with them were priceless. Each was a markedly different character with a strength that any young player would want to emulate. Tendulkar at his peak imposed his will on the opposition, Dravid wore them down like water on rock, and Laxman was peerless at salvaging lost causes. For a young batsman in that environment, the lessons were everywhere.

A few months after Tendulkar retired, Kohli – batting at the No. 4 slot that his hero had occupied for two decades – went to England and had the worst tour of his career, aggregating 134 runs in ten innings. When he returned to India, one of the first people he looked up was Tendulkar. The master watched him bat in the nets for a while and suggested a few subtle technical tweaks. A few months later, Kohli went to Australia and reeled off 593 runs in a four-Test series.

Also read: India vs Australia 4th Test: Dissecting Virat Kohli’s 186

There are other senior batsmen in the current Indian set-up, but no one who looks like they’ll be around for another three or four years. Rohit Sharma has missed a lot of matches with fitness concerns over the past year, and Cheteshwar Pujara is a one-format player who is one lean trot away from being dropped.

I bow down to the greatest player of all time sachin tendulkar. we all salute you — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 25, 2010

Setting standards

Virat Kohli continues to set the standards for the side in terms of fitness and there’s no reason why he can’t play on even till the World Cup in 2027. Whether he would want to is another matter, one that has everything to do with the mind and little to do with the body. But with India now well and truly in a transitional phase – the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yash Dhull have all caught the eye in domestic cricket – it’s vitally important that those coming into the team have a wiser head to look up to.

It’s a mark of Kohli’s greatness that he’s one of a small handful of players to have mastered each of the formats. That alone should help him maintain his intensity in the years ahead. Tendulkar, for example, scored 16 of his 51 Test centuries after turning 34, while Jacques Kallis averaged over 57 and scored 14 tons after that age.

Bonding matters

In a book of photographs that Anil Kumble published soon after he retired, there are some candid snaps of his teammates from bonding sessions organised by Gary Kirsten, India’s coach between 2008 and 2011. In one of them, Tendulkar – dressed up as Gabbar Singh from the movie Sholay – is leering at a gawky Basanti, portrayed by Ishant Sharma. Suresh Raina, who was a vital cog in the 2011 World Cup-winning side, has spoken of Tendulkar’s pre-batting routine, and how he would want the music changed from Sean Paul to Kishore Kumar.

Also read: Virat Kohli told RCB’s fitness coach: Treat me like an athlete, not cricketer

It isn’t so much what a Jaiswal or Dhull will learn from Kohli’s mid-pitch batting that matters. They already have the skills. It’s the attitudes and mindset, and the sense of perspective that only experience can give you, that are most important. What Kohli is today is largely because of those he shared a dressing room with in his formative years as an India player. It’s now his turn to pass it forward, to a generation led by Shubman Gill. No prizes for guessing who he wanted to be as he was growing up.