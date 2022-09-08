Virat Kohli says he’s ‘shocked’ after scoring 71st international ton in Asia Cup

Kohli scored his maiden T20I century and dedicated the knock to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Virat Kohli’s wait for his 71st international century ended on Thursday night (September 8) in Dubai. The former India captain scored a blistering 61-ball 122 not out (12 fours, 6 sixes) against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

This was Kohli’s maiden hundred in the T20I format and first three-figure mark since November 23, 2019. The right-hander scored a ton after more than 1,000 days.

Kohli is only the fourth Indian batter to score centuries in all three formats of the game. The others are Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina.

With this knock, Kohli equalled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the second spot for the most international centuries. The list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar with 100 tons.

After the knock, Kohli, who opened the batting with stand-in skipper Rahul, admitted that he was “shocked” to have scored a ton in the shortest format of the game.

“Last two-and-a-half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in November,” Kohli said after his knock.

“So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This format is where I least expected to get a hundred. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside,” he added.

The milestone we’d all been waiting for and here it is! 71st International Century for @imVkohli 🔥💥#AsiaCup2022 #INDvAFGpic.twitter.com/hnjA953zg9 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022

Kohli dedicated his hundred to his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. “And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well.”

“When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been… when I came back I was not desperate. After six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn’t allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again,” he said.

Thanks to Kohli’s hundred, India posted a mammoth 212/2 in 20 overs. This is an inconsequential tie as both India and Afghanistan have been eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest the Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday (September 11) in Dubai.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and sent India to bat first. India rested captain Rohit, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal.