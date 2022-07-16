Virat Kohli posts cryptic ‘perspective’ tweet; replies to Babar Azam

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday (July 16) posted a cryptic “perspective” tweet to his 48 million-plus followers amid severe criticism over his poor batting form.

The 33-year-old Kohli has not scored a century in any format of the game for more than two years. He has struggled to score runs be it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or international cricket.

Currently, Kohli is in England. In the last five innings he has failed to cross the 20-run mark. During the rescheduled fifth Test against England, he managed 11 and 20 and in the T20I that followed against the host, he made 1 and 11 in two games.

After missing the first ODI against England due to an injury, Kohli played the second game but was dismissed for 16 at Lord’s, on Thursday (July 14).

The prolonged poor batting form has resulted in experts questioning Kohli’s place in the Indian team. Even former India captain Kapil Dev had opined that Kohli can be dropped based on his poor form.

Amid all the criticism from former players and fans, Kohli took to his Twitter account to post a “perspective” tweet.

He posted a picture of a pair of wings which read: “What if I fall? Oh, but darling, what if you fly?”

The tweet has so far received nearly 1.50 lakh likes and more than 12,000 retweets.

Also on Saturday, Kohli replied to Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s tweet. Azam had written to Kohli saying “This too shall pass. Stay strong”.

Replying to this, Kohli wrote, “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best.”

Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best 👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 16, 2022

Kohli will be back on the field for the ODI series decider against England in Manchester tomorrow (July 17). After this game, he will a break from international cricket as he has been rested for the Caribbean tour where India plays ODIs and T20Is against the West Indies.

