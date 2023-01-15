Virat Kohli hits 46th ODI ton; surpasses Mahela Jayawardene

In ODI cricket, Kohli is the second-highest century-maker behind Tendulkar (49).

India’s star batsman Virat Kohli hit his 46th ODI century during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15).

On way to his ton, Kohli surpassed former Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene to become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODIs. The top ODI run scorers list is headed by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (18,426).

Kohli, playing in his 268th ODI, went past Jayawardene’s tally of 12,650 runs. The Indian batter moved past the Sri Lankan when he reached 63. Kohli got to his century off 85 balls. He remained unbeaten on 166 off 110 with 13 fours and eight sixes as India posted 390/5 in 50 overs.

Today’s hundred was Kohli’s third three-figure mark in the 50-over format in four innings. In the first ODI of the ongoing series on January 10, he scored 113 in Guwahati.

Overall, Kohli has scored 74 centuries in international cricket, second behind leader Tendulkar (100 tons).

Most runs in ODI cricket (Top 6)

Sachin Tendulkar – 18,426 runs

Kumar Sangakkara – 14,234

Ricky Ponting – 13,704

Sanath Jayasuriya – 13,430

Virat Kohli – 12,754

Mahela Jayawardene – 12,650