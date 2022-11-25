Twitteratti attacks BCCI for dropping Suryakumar Yadav from Bangladesh tour

Twitter has erupted over the non-inclusion of in-form batsman Surya Kumar Yadav in India’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh, with many users saying the BCCI was “casteist”.

The Board had recently announced the teams for the ODI and four-day Test matches with the Bangladesh A team. Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen were the new names included in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav’s absence from both lists was very conspicuous and this triggered a barrage of criticism at the BCCI and selectors.

Advertisement

Despite playing so well, #SuryaKumarYadav is not being included in the team.

Because he comes from backward caste. #Casteist_BCCI#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/nSx0BzINlU — ਲੈਚੀ ਅਮਲੀ (@snoop__0) November 24, 2022

It's really once again shocking for entire SC ST OBC covering 85% population the real Hero #SuryakumarYadav will be out from the team #Casteist_BCCI

Stop doing all nonsense atleast in cricket, don't mix poison of casteism, undautedly no question of tolerating 🛑 watching matches. pic.twitter.com/b85HDK0fMv — Virendra kumar (@Virendr69180344) November 24, 2022

BCCI = Brahmin cricket board of India If u Agree RT #Casteist_BCCI — Hansraj Meena Office (@HansrajOffice_) November 24, 2022

Many people say that there is no discrimination in cricket then what is this?#Casteist_BCCI pic.twitter.com/0ct4E4eJIm — Pankaj kumar yadav (@pankajk55132527) November 24, 2022

Users also took on BCCI for excluding Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson, both of who have shown god calibre in recent times, showing their eligibility for a call up to the Indian team. Some even made memes to drive home the point.

Prithvi Shaw does not get selected even in India A. Wow https://t.co/w3KaviIAaQ — ɪᴅɢᴀꜰ (@notme__please) November 23, 2022

Why is Prithvi Shaw being so punished for a small blemish in his defense, while Pant gets to go Scot free? They could have brought Shaw instead of Pant with Samson at wickets #pant #prithvishaw — Tinniam V Ganesh (@tvganesh_85) November 25, 2022

BCCI is Destroying talented players by any type of dirty politics.

Very unfortunate for indian cricket!!!

Its time to stand with deserving players !!!#SanjuSamson#SuryakumarYadav#Casteist_BCCI pic.twitter.com/EuU1WZEzAl — Anshul (@Anshul64029025) November 24, 2022

#Casteist_BCCI this could be never end, discrimination should be ended in only constitution not 🚫 in real life society 🤨 pic.twitter.com/TgDOYVuydP — αѕнυтσѕн кя ραѕωαη (@KrashutoshP) November 24, 2022

India ODI squad for Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India A squad for first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)