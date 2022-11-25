Twitteratti attacks BCCI for dropping Suryakumar Yadav from Bangladesh tour

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022
India's Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot en route to his half-century against the Netherlands in a T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday (October 27). Photo: Twitter/Suryakumar Yadav

Twitter has erupted over the non-inclusion of in-form batsman Surya Kumar Yadav in India’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh, with many users saying the BCCI was “casteist”.

The Board had recently announced the teams for the ODI and four-day Test matches with the Bangladesh A team. Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen were the new names included in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav’s absence from both lists was very conspicuous and this triggered a barrage of criticism at the BCCI and selectors.

Advertisement

Users also took on BCCI for excluding Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson, both of who have shown god calibre in recent times, showing their eligibility for a call up to the Indian team. Some even made memes to drive home the point.

India ODI squad for Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India A squad for first four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth

India A squad for second four-day game: Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), Rohan Kunnummal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Upendra Yadav (wk), Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, KS Bharat (wk)

CATCH US ON: