Tennis star Chris Evert reveals battle with ovarian cancer

Evert said that learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week

Former tennis star Chris Evert said that she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert, who is an on-air announcer for ESPN, revealed the illness in a story on ESPN’s website on Friday.

Evert said in the story that learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I have lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back,” she added.

Advertisement

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings, and also was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

Chris’ sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the story. “Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass,” she added.