Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

The cricketing legend tweeted: “I've quarantined myself at home… all others at home have tested negative”

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar declared on Saturday (March 27) that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The world’s highest run-getter shared the news on Twitter. “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I’ve quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” Sachin tweeted.

He further added: “I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country.”

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar, who bid goodbye to international cricket in 2013, was recently seen at the Road Safety World Series. As captain, Sachin led India to victory in the finals, beating Sri Lanka Legends comfortably.