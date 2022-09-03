Tamil Nadu to host Chennai Open in September after Chess Olympiad

Tamil Nadu capital Chennai is set to host another international sports event, the Chennai Open, its Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan announced on Saturday (September 3).

The event will be held between September 12 and 18.

This international women’s tennis championship comes soon after the city successfully hosted the International Chess Olympiad.

“After Chess Olympiad, another Intl. Sporting event coming to Chennai as part of CM @mkstalin’s Govt’s vision to host & showcase world class sports & talents to inspire our youth,” Rajan said in a tweet.

The minister posted images of four tennis players Australian Rebecca Peterson, Belgium’s Elise Mertens, French Caroline Garcia, and American Alison Riske-Amritraj as among the participants.

The WTA announced the names of 21 direct acceptances so far, which includes German Tatjana Maria too.

Rajan thanked veteran tennis player Vijay Amritraj and the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association for their efforts in getting the tournament to be hosted in the city.

The minister also hailed sponsors the many sponsors for their support that ensured Chennai was the chosen place for the tournament.