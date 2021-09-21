‘Dancing girls’ in IPL irk Taliban; ban telecast in Afghanistan

New sports president Bashir Rustamzai recently said Taliban will allow 400 sports, but was mum on letting women play

Taliban has banned the telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan, purportedly due to its “anti-Islam content”, said media reports.

M Ibrahim Momand, who was once the media manager of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, put out a tweet saying the Islamic Emirates of the Taliban probably took the decision because of “girls dancing and the attendance of barred hair women”.

Momand tweeted: “Afghanistan national TV will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to live the matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-islam contents, girls dancing & the attendence of barred hair women in the by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban.”

Afghanistan cricketers like Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman are part of IPL-14, which restarted in UAE on Sunday after COVID scare suspended the mega event in India in April.

Journalists from Afghanistan confirmed that the Taliban has indeed put a ban on telecast. Afghan journalist Fawad Aman responded on Twitter: “Ridiculous: Taliban have banned the broadcasting of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan. Taliban have warned that Afghan media outlets should not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of the female audience and spectators in stadiums.”

Afghanistan’s new sports president Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai recently told media that the Islamic Emirates of the Taliban will allow 400 sports in the country, which includes swimming, soccer, horse riding, etc. However, when asked if women will be allowed to play any of them, Rustamzai said, “Please don’t ask more questions about women.”

The ground reality is that the Taliban have stopped most entertainment events, including many sports. Women are not allowed to play at all.

The second half of the IPL began in the UAE on Sunday (September 19). Two matches have been played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Punjab Kings on Tuesday (September 21). The final will be played on October 15.