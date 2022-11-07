T20 World Cup semi-finals: Teams, schedule, match timings, reserve days

The Super 12s league phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Sunday (November 6) with the last game between India and Zimbabwe going in favour of the ‘Men in Blue’.
Now, it is time for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup in Australia.
The World Cup which began with the first round with eight teams, moved to the Super 12s with Sri Lanka, The Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe qualifying for the next round.
In the Super 12s, the 12 teams were divided into two groups with two each from each group qualifying for the knockouts (semi-finals).
From Group 1, New Zealand and England entered the T20 World Cup semi-finals while India and Pakistan progressed from Group 2.
Though New Zealand, England, and defending champion Australia finished with seven points each, the host nation missed out on a semi-final berth on net run rate.
In the last Super 12 league game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday. The victory helped India top Group 2 with four wins from five matches, its only loss came against South Africa.
Earlier in the day, The Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs while Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets.
While a few games in the T20 World Cup were affected by rain and there were no reserve days, it won’t be the case for the semi-finals. Both semi-finals have a reserve day each.
Final standings of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage
Group 1
- 1. New Zealand
- 2. England
- 3. Australia
- 4. Sri Lanka
- 5. Ireland
- 6. Afghanistan
Group 2
- 1. India
- 2. Pakistan
- 3. South Africa
- 4. Netherlands
- 5. Bangladesh
- 6. Zimbabwe
T20 World Cup Semi-finals Schedule
1st semi-final: November 9 (Wednesday)
- New Zealand vs Pakistan (Sydney) – 1:30 PM IST
November 10 – Reserve Day
2nd semi-final: November 10 (Thursday)
- India vs England (Adelaide) – 1:30 PM IST
November 11 – Reserve Day
Final: November 13 (Melbourne) – 1:30 PM IST
Road to semi-finals
New Zealand (3 wins, 1 loss, 1 no result)
- Beat Australia by 89 runs
- No result against Afghanistan
- Beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs
- Lost to England by 20 runs
- Beat Ireland by 35 runs
England (3 wins, 1 loss, 1 no result)
- Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
- Lost to Ireland by 5 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method)
- No result against Australia
- Beat New Zealand by 20 runs
- Beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
India (4 wins, 1 loss)
- Beat Pakistan by 4 wickets
- Beat Netherlands by 56 runs
- Lost to South Africa by 5 wickets
- Beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS method)
- Beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs
Pakistan (3 wins, 2 losses)
- Lost to India by 4 wickets
- Lost to Zimbabwe by 1 run
- Beat Netherlands by 6 wickets
- Beat South Africa by 33 runs (DLS method)
- Beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets