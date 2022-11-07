T20 World Cup semi-finals: Teams, schedule, match timings, reserve days

In the last Super 12 league game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday. The victory helped India top Group 2 with four wins from five matches, its only loss came against South Africa.

The Super 12s league phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Sunday (November 6) with the last game between India and Zimbabwe going in favour of the ‘Men in Blue’.

Now, it is time for the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The World Cup which began with the first round with eight teams, moved to the Super 12s with Sri Lanka, The Netherlands, Ireland and Zimbabwe qualifying for the next round.

In the Super 12s, the 12 teams were divided into two groups with two each from each group qualifying for the knockouts (semi-finals).

From Group 1, New Zealand and England entered the T20 World Cup semi-finals while India and Pakistan progressed from Group 2.

Though New Zealand, England, and defending champion Australia finished with seven points each, the host nation missed out on a semi-final berth on net run rate.

Earlier in the day, The Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs while Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

While a few games in the T20 World Cup were affected by rain and there were no reserve days, it won’t be the case for the semi-finals. Both semi-finals have a reserve day each.

Final standings of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage

Group 1

1. New Zealand

2. England

3. Australia

4. Sri Lanka

5. Ireland

6. Afghanistan

Group 2

1. India

2. Pakistan

3. South Africa

4. Netherlands

5. Bangladesh

6. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup Semi-finals Schedule

1st semi-final: November 9 (Wednesday)

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Sydney) – 1:30 PM IST

November 10 – Reserve Day

2nd semi-final: November 10 (Thursday)

India vs England (Adelaide) – 1:30 PM IST

November 11 – Reserve Day

Final: November 13 (Melbourne) – 1:30 PM IST

Road to semi-finals

New Zealand (3 wins, 1 loss, 1 no result)

Beat Australia by 89 runs

No result against Afghanistan

Beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs

Lost to England by 20 runs

Beat Ireland by 35 runs

England (3 wins, 1 loss, 1 no result)

Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets

Lost to Ireland by 5 runs (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method)

No result against Australia

Beat New Zealand by 20 runs

Beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

India (4 wins, 1 loss)

Beat Pakistan by 4 wickets

Beat Netherlands by 56 runs

Lost to South Africa by 5 wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (DLS method)

Beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs

Pakistan (3 wins, 2 losses)