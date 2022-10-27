T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh’s sixes record

Rohit made his T20I debut for India in the ICC World Twenty20 Championship against England in Durban on September 19, 2007. In the same game, Yuvraj had smashed six consecutive sixes off an over from paceman Stuart Broad.

India captain Rohit Sharma broke a T20 World Cup sixes record during the team’s Super 12 Group 2 game against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27).

During his half-century (53 off 39) knock against the Dutch, Rohit broke Yuvraj Singh’s record to become India’s highest six-hitter in T20 World Cup history.

Rohit is now the second leading six-hitter in T20 World Cups, behind West Indies’ Chris Gayle.

So far, Rohit has hit 34 sixes in T20 World Cups. Yuvraj had scored 33, while the record-holder Gayle has hit 63 sixes.

For India, Rohit and Yuvraj lead the list followed by Virat Kohli (24) and MS Dhoni (16).

So far, the 35-year-old Rohit has played 144 T20Is including today’s contest against the Netherlands. He has scored more than 3,700 runs in the shortest format of the game with four centuries and 29 fifties.

This is Rohit’s first T20 World Cup as an Indian skipper.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup, India started off its campaign with a thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23). Thanks to Kohli’s heroics, India won by four wickets.