T20 World Cup: Pakistan joins India in semi-finals; South Africa out

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh to enter the last-four stage by topping Group 2. The Netherlands stunned South Africa in its last league game on Sunday.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 had its share of twists and turns on Sunday (November 6) as favourite South Africa was knocked out of the tournament by the Netherlands and it opened the door for Pakistan, which defeated Bangladesh to enter the semi-finals.

Till Sunday morning, South Africa was the favourite team to qualify for the last four along with India from Group 2 in the Super 12s, but the Netherlands upset the Temba Bavuma-led side by 13 runs in Adelaide.

The Netherlands win put India in the semi-finals even before it could face Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Pakistan won by five wickets against Bangladesh in Adelaide to make the knockout stage of the World Cup for the second year in a row. In 2021, it was ousted from the semi-final by eventual champion Australia.

Now, India has a chance to top Group 2 if it beats Zimbabwe. Before the start of the game, Pakistan is sitting on top of the table with six points from five games.

The semi-final line-up is complete with New Zealand and England from Group 1 and India, and Pakistan from Group 2.