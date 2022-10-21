T20 World Cup: Ireland knocks out two-time champion West Indies

Opener Paul Stirling was the top scorer with 66 off 48 with six fours and two sixes as Ireland comfortably chased down 147 in Hobart.

Two-time champion West Indies was on Friday (October 21) knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after it lost to Ireland in the first round of the tournament.

Ireland defeated the Caribbean side by nine wickets at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart to storm into the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

This will be Ireland’s second appearance in the second round of a T20 World Cup. The previous one was in England in 2009.

Opener Paul Stirling was the top scorer with 66 off 48 with six fours and two sixes as Ireland comfortably chased down 147, scoring 150/1 in 17.3 overs.

Leg-spinner Gareth Delany, who won the player of the match award, was the other main architect of Ireland’s famous win, as he took 3/16 in 4 overs to restrict West Indies to 146/5 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first.

“It’s tough, we haven’t batted well in this tournament and didn’t today either. Ireland batted fantastically and bowled well. (Brandon) King is batting well, Alzarri (Joseph) bowled well. But we are disappointed and have disappointed the fans back home,” said a teary-eyed West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran after the match.

Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie, who made 37, and added 73 with Stirling for the opening wicket in 7.3 overs, said it was a proud day to be Irish and added that anything can happen in the Super 12 stage.

“It means everything, we had a disappointing loss last year. We changed a lot of things. To come back and beat two-time champions is delightful. Once we put ourselves in the Super 12s, anything can happen. We can play three games here which can be great. It was a really good wicket today. His batting made it easier for me and vice-versa, Tucker and the bowlers were superb. Proud day to be Irish,” Balbirnie said.