T20 World Cup: Full list of 29 commentators; 3 Indians part of panel

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the T20 World Cup 2022 that will provide expert opinion during the event in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

ICC TV will produce live coverage of all the matches in the T20 World Cup, and a full world feed service for licensees. This will include a pre-match show, an innings interval fill and a post-match wrap-up. A star-studded commentary panel will bring the game closer to the fans than ever before.

Eoin Morgan, the last captain to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, will be making his ICC TV commentary debut and will be working alongside other stellar names including former Cricket World Cup winners from Australia, Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Shane Watson and Michael Clarke.

They are joined by former England captains, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, as well as former India Coach and 1983 World Cup winner Ravi Shastri and Women’s 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup winner Isa Guha. Other names include Men’s T20 World Cup winners Carlos Brathwaite and Samuel Badree, ICC Hall of Famers Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar, and former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn.

In addition, seasoned broadcasters Harsha Bhogle, Ian Smith, Bazid Khan, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, Ian Bishop, Athar Ali Khan, Simon Doull, Russel Arnold, Danny Morrison and Mpumelelo Mbangwa will also form a part of the panel.

The First Round of the tournament will also feature Brian Murgatroyd, Dirk Nannes, Niall O’Brien and Preston Mommsen.

Morgan said: “This is one of cricket’s most exciting tournaments and the players will be raring to go out there and show what they are capable of. It’s going to be a very competitive event with teams adding new skills in a format evolving at a rapid pace. I’m looking forward to being a part of the action in my new role as a broadcaster.”

“We’re really excited to have one of cricket’s marquee events come to our shores in Australia. The spotlight will be on some wonderful venues, and it’s a great opportunity for fans to come out and support their favourite teams. I’m really looking forward to being a part of the commentary team,” said Gilchrist.

