T20 WC: Indian squad almost finalised, announcement likely soon

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to announce India’s squad for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The selectors have already had a chat with the Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, but they still have one final customary meeting left to do on Wednesday morning. India will also carry additional players as a COVID-19 contingency.

This year’s T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14 and will be hosted by India. A top BCCI official and a selector told InsideSport that India’s 15-member squad was ready to be announced right after the fourth test. But coach Shastri contracting the COVID-19 virus changed their plans. He would be joining the customary meeting via video conference.

The final meeting was supposed to be held on Tuesday but it changed to Wednesday since the Indian team was travelling to Manchester.

“We expected to have a final discussion today (Tuesday). But since the team is reaching Manchester today, we will have it tomorrow (Wednesday),” the BCCI official told InsideSport.

The Indian team are expected to have a 20-member squad including injury and COVID-covers. One of the players likely to get into the squad is Shardul Thakur after his all-around performance against England in the ongoing five-Test series. Thakur’s inclusion will give the team a backup for Hardik Pandya since Pandya’s injury has stopped him from bowling regularly.

On the English side, Ben Stokes is probable to miss the tournament. He is presently on an indefinite leave from cricket to focus on his mental health and coach Chris Silverwood insists that the all-rounder’s well-being comes first. International Cricket Council (ICC) needs all squads to be submitted by Friday and Stokes is likely to not make the list.

“We are going to leave that one late, to give it our best chance,” Silverwood told TOI, “Whatever support Ben needs he will get from us.”

23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has made it to Pakistan’s 15-member squad. Khan plays in the Caribbean Premier League and made his debut against England in 2021 playing only three games. But his strike rate of almost 150 in T20 cricket has worked in his favour and the selectors also feel he would work well as a backup wicketkeeper. Consequently, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been removed from the squad.