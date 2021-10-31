T20 WC: In do-or-die match against NZ, India struggles to stay alive

Asked to bat first in a do-or-die match at the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, India faltered right from the word go. With no batsmen finding his form, India lost wickets at regular intervals and ended up scoring a below-par 110/7 in the stipulated 20 overs. Jadeja was the top-scorer (26* off 19).

Trent Boult was the pick of bowlers, having picked up three wickets. In response, the Black Caps began cautiously, scoring 44/1 from six overs.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and decided to field against India, which has effected two changes from the team it played against Pakistan. Ishan Kishan is replacing Suryakumar Yadav while Shardul Thakur is playing instead of Bhuvi.

Here is the Playing XI of both teams. India : Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand : Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), James Neesham, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

Both teams tasted defeat in their opening matches, and are looking to register their first win in the tournament.

India was completely outplayed in their opening game as Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket win.

New Zealand too lost their opening fixture to Pakistan. While they didn’t fare as poorly as the Indian team, Kane Williamson’s side too were outplayed.

Ahead of the match, batting legend and commenter Sunil Gavaskar advised India against making too many changes.

“They [New Zealand] wouldn’t be looking to make too many changes after a defeat for that is a sure sign of panic and frankly, there is no need for that.

Gavaskar said that Hardik Pandya’s fitness remains the team’s only concern ahead of the game. “The only concern would be the shoulder injury to Hardik Pandya and he is reported to have bowled a few deliveries in the nets which encourages the belief that he could be the sixth bowler if required in the team,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Khaleej Times.

He also said that the match-up between Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult would make for interesting viewing. The Indian opener was dismissed on a golden duck by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in the side’s opening match against Pakistan.

“What will be interesting to see is how Trent Boult bowls to Rohit Sharma. In the game against Pakistan Kane Williamson seemed to have erred in not giving the new ball to Boult. The white ball swings and seams for barely a few overs and your best bowler has to be given the hard new ball and not brought on after a few overs have been bowled,” wrote Gavaskar.