Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Schedule, match timings, live streaming

The BCCI is all set for its premier domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament, which will see many IPL stars and domestic talents competing against each other, began on October 11 and will conclude on November 5.

In the tournament’s previous edition, Tamil Nadu defeated Karnataka by four wickets. With three titles, Tamil Nadu is the most successful team in the history of the competition.

The tournament will feature five elite groups consisting of 38 teams from different states.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Schedule and match timings for Oct 11, 12

Tuesday (October 11)

Hyderabad vs Punjab, 4.30 pm; Karnataka vs Maharashtra, 4.30 pm; Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh, 1.30 pm; Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu, 4.30 pm; Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, 4.30 pm; Andhra vs Saurashtra, 4.30 pm.

Wednesday (October 12)

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh, 9.00 am; Assam vs Uttarakhand, 9.00 am; Haryana vs Meghalaya, 9.00 am; Rajasthan vs Vidarbha, 11.00 am; Baroda vs Saurashtra, 11.00 am; Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh, 11.00 am; Maharashtra vs Services, 11.00 am; Hyderabad vs Puducherry, 11.00 am; Odisha vs Tamil Nadu, 11.00 am.

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand, 11.00 am; Mizoram vs Railways, 1.30 pm; Goa vs Manipur, 1.30 pm; Arunachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, 1.30 pm; Chandigarh vs Sikkim, 4.30 pm; Bihar vs Nagaland, 4.30 pm; Karnataka vs Kerala, 4.30 pm; Delhi vs Punjab, 4.30 pm; Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, 4.30 pm.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23: Live streaming details

Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar will livestream select matches of the tournament for Indian fans.