Why did CSK not pick Suresh Raina?

The Chennai franchise CEO, Kasi Viswanath, gave reasons why the team did not opt for the southpaw this time

‘Mr IPL’, as Suresh Raina is popularly known because of his consistent performance in the cricketing league, went surprisingly unsold in this year’s auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans did not like it as they expressed their displeasure at the team management’s decision not to hire one of the most successful players in the history of Indian Premiere League (IPL).

Rains has been with the CSK from the beginning (2008). He stayed with the team till 2015. Meanwhile, the Chennai franchise was banned for three years. Raina returned to CSK in 2018 and was with the team till 2021 when the Chennai team won the IPL once again. Besides proving his loyalty to CSK, Raina has remained the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL with 5,528 runs from 205 games, of which 4,687 runs were scored playing for Chennai. The 2021 season wasn’t too good for him with the southpaw scoring just 160 runs in 12 matches at an average of 17.77.

Also read: Leave Virat alone: Rohit dismisses concerns around Kohli’s form

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath gave reasons why the team did not opt for Raina this time. “Raina has been one of the most consistent performers for CSK for the last 12 years. Of course, it was very difficult for us, not to have Raina but at the same time, you should also understand that the team composition depends on the form and kind of team which any team would like to have,” he told YouTube.

Advertisement

Arjun Tendulkar gets picked up by family friend Ambani’s but a tenured player like Raina is not. I don’t know how to express but this is how it is. — Ruchi (@Ruchi4Tweets) February 13, 2022

After the auction for 2022, CSK posted their tribute to Raina for his contributions to the team over the years. “Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala!” the Twitter message read.

Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala!🥺 #SuperkingForever 🦁 pic.twitter.com/RgyjXHyl9l — Chennai Super Kings – Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 13, 2022

This time, CSK opted for Deepak Chahar, paying an astronomical sum of Rs 14 crore – the costliest buy for a bowler in the IPL ever.

The team also bought Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Uthappa for Rs 6.75 crore, Rs 4.40 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.