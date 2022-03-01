Gavaskar wants Kohli to score a hundred in his 100th Test at Mohali

The former Team India captain has not scored an international hundred since November 2019

Little master Sunil Gavaskar wants to see former India captain Virat Kohli celebrate his 100th Test with a hundred in Mohali.

Kohli, who has been embroiled in more off-field controversies than his on-field exploits of late, will play his 100th Test when India face Sri Lanka in the first five-day encounter at the PCA Stadium in Mohali starting March 4.

Kohli is yet to score an international hundred since November 2019 when he scored a triple hundred against Bangladesh in a day-night Test against Bangladesh at home.

Gavaskar, who has the distinction of being the first Indian to play 100 Tests for India, said he is looking forward to see Kohli raise his bat to signal a hundred. Gavaskar said it is a matter of pride for any cricketer to represent his/her country in 100 Tests.

Before Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar (200), Rahul Dravid (163), VVS Laxman (134), Anil Kumble (132), Kapil Dev (131), Sunil Gavaskar (125), Dilip Vengsarkar (116), Sourav Ganguly (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Harbhajan Singh (103), and Virender Sehwag (103) had earned the distinction of playing 100 or more Tests for India. No Indian, however, has scored a hundred in his 100th Test. Only 9 batters in the history of cricket have hit a hundred in their 100th Test.

Gavaskar said: “I hope he celebrates his 100th Test with a 100. Not many batsmen have done that. I know Colin Cowdrey, who was probably the first to play 100 Test matches, scored a hundred in his 100th Test. I know Javed Miandad has done it. Alex Stewart has done it.”

Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said, “Lots of batsmen have played 100 Tests but did not get a hundred in that Test match. I clipped a half volley to square leg when I was batting on 48. Can you believe it, on 48? Simple catch that was.”

Even if Kohli gets a 100 in Mohali there won’t be any audiences in the stadium to cheer for him. Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) treasurer RP Singla confirmed that fans won’t be allowed to watch the first Test against Sri Lanka from the iconic stadium in Mohali. The decision has been taken in accordance with a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), he said.

Meanwhile, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that will host the 2nd Test, confirmed 50 percent capacity.