Shreyas Iyer scores century in Test debut, 16th Indian player to do so

Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, hitting 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian batter to score a century in his Test debut on Friday, joining an illustrious list which includes legends like Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and Sourav Ganguly among others.

The elegant right-hander, who hails from Mumbai’s Worli area, achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, hitting 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort.

Iyer was dismissed by Tim Southee. He became the second batter after Viswanath to score a hundred on his Test debut at Kanpur.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old is also the third Indian to score a hundred on debut against New Zealand. Arjan Kripal Singh, who achieved the feat in 1955, and Surinder Amarnath, who scored a hundred against the Black Caps on his debut in 1976, are the other two Indians to have achieved the same.

Also read: Dravid’s gesture: Gavaskar presents Test debut cap to Shreyas Iyer

Iyer is also the third successive Mumbai player after Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to slam a hundred on Test debut.

Players who have scored a century for India on their Test debut

Lala Amarnath v England, 1933

Deepak Shodhan v Pakistan, 1952

3 Arjan Kripal Singh v New Zealand, 1955

Abbas Ali Baig v England, 1959

Hanumant Singh v England, 1964

G Vishwanath v Australia, 1969

Surinder Amarnath v New Zealand, 1976

Mohammad Azharuddin England, 1984

Pravin Amre v South Africa, 1992

Sourav Ganguly v England, 1996

Virender Sehwag v South Africa, 2001

Suresh Raina v Sri Lanka, 2010

Shikhar Dhawan v Australia, 2013

Rohit Sharma v West Indies, 2013

Prithvi Shaw v West Indies, 2018

Shreyas Iyer v New Zealand, 2021

(With inputs from Agencies)