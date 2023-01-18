Shubman Gill hits 208; breaks Virat Kohli’s record in 1st ODI against NZ

Gill is the fifth Indian batsman to hit a double century in ODIs. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday (January 18) hit an ODI double century on way to breaking a record jointly held by Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

At 23 years, Gill is the youngest batsman to score an ODI double ton. He is also the first batsman to register a 200-plus ODI score against New Zealand.

During the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Gill smashed a superb 149-ball 208 (19×4, 9×6). This was his second successive hundred-plus knock.

Thanks to Gill’s record-breaking knock, India posted 349/8 in 50 overs.

On way to his double ton, Gill surpassed Kohli and Dhawan to become the fastest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in 19 innings, five lesser than Kohli and Dhawan.

Gill raced to 200 from 182 with three successive sixes of Lockie Ferguson in the 49th over. He was dismissed in the final over. The right-hander needed just 23 balls to go from 150 to 200.

Overall, there have been eight batsmen who have hit a double hundred in ODIs. Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) and Chris Gayle (West Indies) are the others in the elite list.

Rohit is the only batter to have hit multiple double-hundreds in the 50-over format. He has three. Indians dominate the ODI double tons list with seven.

ODI double centuries

264 – Rohit Sharma

– Rohit Sharma 237 not out – Martin Guptill

not out – Martin Guptill 219 – Virender Sehwag

– Virender Sehwag 215 – Chris Gayle

– Chris Gayle 210 not out – Fakhar Zaman

not out – Fakhar Zaman 210 – Ishan Kishan

– Ishan Kishan 209 – Rohit

– Rohit 208 not out – Rohit

not out – Rohit 208 – Shubman Gill

– Shubman Gill 200 not out – Sachin Tendulkar