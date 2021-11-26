Shreyas hits 100 on Test debut. Here are other Indians with the same feat

Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, hitting 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian batter to score a century in his Test debut on Friday, joining an illustrious list that includes legends like Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and Sourav Ganguly among others.

The elegant right-hander, who hails from Mumbai’s Worli area, achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, hitting 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort.

Iyer was dismissed by Tim Southee. He became the second batter after Viswanath to score a hundred on his Test debut at Kanpur.

The 26-year-old is also the third Indian to score a hundred on debut against New Zealand. Arjan Kripal Singh, who achieved the feat in 1955, and Surinder Amarnath, who scored a hundred against the Black Caps on his debut in 1976, are the other two Indians to have achieved the same.

Iyer is also the third successive Mumbai player after Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to slam a hundred on Test debut.