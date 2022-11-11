T20 WC: India played ‘very badly’, deserved to lose, says Shoaib Akhtar

“It was a really bad day for India. They did not capitalise; it was a good wicket. Indian faces were down after losing the toss," the former Pakistan paceman said.

After India was knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed the ‘Men in Blue’ and questioned the team selection.

In the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10), England defeated India by 10 wickets to set up a final meeting with Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Also read: Barraging England exposes India’s chinks

Stating that India played “very badly”, Akhtar felt the team deserved to lose. He also questioned why leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did not play a single game in the tournament.

Advertisement

“A very embarrassing loss for India. They played very badly and they deserved to lose. They didn’t deserve to qualify for the final. India were beaten very badly. They went wicketless. Their bowling was exposed very badly. These conditions are helpful for fast bowling and India don’t have an express pacer. I don’t know why they didn’t play Yuzvendra Chahal in a single match. The team selection for India is confusing. We (Pakistan) wanted to meet you in Melbourne but now it is not possible,” he said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Podcast: Why India failed in semis against England

“It was a really bad day for India. They did not capitalise; it was a good wicket. Indian faces were down after losing the toss. When England batted their first five overs, the Indians had their arms up in the air. At least, India should have tried to fight, maybe the bowlers could’ve bowled round the wicket and delivered a few bouncers. There was no aggression from the Indian side. A lot to think for Indian cricket,” he added.

With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and others rested for the T20I series in New Zealand, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the captain of the team. And, Akhtar felt he could take over the reins from Rohit in the shortest format of the game.

“Hardik Pandya is the emerging captain for the New Zealand tour. There is a chance that he becomes permanent captain,” he said.