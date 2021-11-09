Shastri says Rohit could be next captain, hints at return to commentary

Shastri also said that the players needed a longer break between the IPL and T20 World Cup

Outgoing head coach of Indian men’s cricket team Ravi Shastri has hinted that he might return to cricket commentary.

The 59-year-old was a celebrated commentator before he became the head coach of the Indian team.

Shastri was in the commentary box during the 2011 ICC Men’s World Cup final, and is known for his iconic lines, “Dhoni finishes off in style,” when Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit six off Nuwan Kulasekara to end India’s 28-year wait for a World Cup trophy. The former player is in game for a second run.

Talking to media after India’s win against Namibia, Shastri reflected on his time with the team and while doing so, dropped hints about his future plans.

“I mean, if you look at — if you want the real highlights, nothing beats Australia. England, were up in the series. It will be the longest time we’ll be up in the series until next year,” Shastri said.

“I might be commentating on that game for all you know, but I’ll keep that one area. It feels good,” Shastri said referring to the pending fifth Test against England which was rescheduled to next year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in India’s camp in September. Speculation is also rife that he might take up a coaching role in the IPL.

Hinting that Rohit Sharma could be the next captain of the cricket team, Shastri is quoted as saying by PTI, “I think in Rohit you’ve got a very capable guy. He’s won so many IPLs. He’s the vice-captain of this side. He’s waiting in the wings to take that job.”

Shastri, whose tenure with the Indian team ended after the final World Cup game against Namibia on Monday, said that the players needed a longer break between the IPL and T20 World Cup.

“One thing I would say — this is not an excuse, but this is a fact. When you’re six months in a bubble, this team, there are a lot of players on this team who play all three formats of the game,” Shastri said.

India was knocked out of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Monday, even though they defeated Namibia in their final game by nine wickets.

(With inputs from Agencies)