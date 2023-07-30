Second ODI: West Indies defeat India by six wickets to level series 1-1

In absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India's batting looked feeble

Skipper Shai Hope led from the front with an unbeaten half-century as West Indies defeated India by six wickets in the second ODI and bring the three-match series on an even keel at Bridgetown on Saturday (July 29).

Hope (63 not out; 80 balls) found a fine ally in Keacy Carty (48 not out; 65b) as the duo put together 91 runs (118b) for the fourth wicket to steady their 182-run chase. WI reached the target with 80 balls to spare.

In absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India’s batting looked feeble.

Following a 90-run opening partnership between Ishan Kishan (55; 55b) and Shubman Gill (34; 49b), India lost five wickets for 23 runs before folding for 181 in 40.5 overs after WI skipper Shai Hope opted to field.

Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel all got out for single digit scores.

Romario Shepherd (3/37) and Gudakesh Motie (3/36) were the pick of the Windies bowling, while Alzarri Joseph bagged 2/35.

The final ODI of the series is slated in Tarouba on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: India 181; 40.5 overs (Ishan Kishan 55, Shubman Gill 34, Gudakesh Motie 3/36, Romario Shepherd 3/37) lost to West Indies 182/4; 36.4 overs (Shai Hope 63 not out, Keacy Carty 48 not out, Kyle Mayers 36; Shardul Thakur 3/42) by 6 wickets.