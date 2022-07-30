Sanket Sargar wins silver, India’s first medal at Commonwealth Games 2022

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts came in the way, as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country’s medal count at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by claiming a silver in the men’s 55kg category on Saturday (July 30).

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts came in the way, as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.

“I am happy but at the same time, there is a lot of anger, and disappointment that I could not win gold. I had trained hard to win gold. I got injured during my second attempt in clean and jerk… I am happy that my silver is India’s first medal,” Sargar said.

Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals, including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honours in their respective events.

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, “Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sargar’s “exceptional effort”. He tweeted, “Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours.”

(With inputs from agencies)