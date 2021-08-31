‘Bitter sweet but grateful’, says S African Dale Steyn on his retirement

Steyn made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career, which saw him play in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas

South African fast bowling great Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday (August 31).

The 38-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career, which saw him play 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is for the Proteas.

“Today I officially retire from the game I love the most. Bitter sweet but grateful. Thank you to everyone, from family to teammates, journalists to fans, it’s been an incredible journey together,” Steyn wrote on Twitter.

“And it’s been a long December and there’s reason to believe. Maybe this year will be better than the last I can’t remember all the times I tried to tell myself to hold on to these moments as they pass,” Steyn wrote in his retirement letter, quoting a song from American rock band Counting Crows to convey his emotions.

“It’s been 20 years of training, matches, travel, wins, losses, strapped feat, jet lag, joy, and brotherhood. There are too many memories to tell. To many faces to thank. So I left it to the experts to sum up, my favourite band, the Counting Crows,” Steyn added.

“Go well, great man. You were fire, one of the best the game has seen,” tweeted Indian batting legend Virender Sehwag, in response to Steyn’s tweet.

Steyn took 439 wickets in Tests at an average of 22.95, while he has taken 196 wickets in ODIs, and 64 wiickets in T20Is.

Steyn made his international debut in a Test match against England at Port Elizabeth on December 17, 2004.

Steyn has also played in several T20 leagues across the world, including the IPL, for now dissolved team Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has played 95 IPL matches and taken 97 wickets, with an economy of 6.93.

