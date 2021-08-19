Rumours suggest Ronaldo may quit Juventus, but will he?

Media reports say he may either go to Manchester City, Lille or Madrid, but the Portuguese hasn’t opened his cards yet

As Lionel Messi settles down at PSG, talks of Cristiano Ronaldo making a move out of Juventus are still doing the rounds.

Latest rumour links him to French club Lille OSC, who look desperate to retain their Ligue 1 title even as PSG, strengthened by Messi’s arrival, stake claim for the French professional league title this season.

In fact, the Portuguese has been linked with a number of clubs, which doesn’t amuse him much. Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport reported Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with English champions Manchester City.

Advertisement

Another said he will be joining Real Madrid. “As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.

Also read: Emotional Messi struggled to tell family about his Paris move

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, however, doesn’t look very keen on hiring the man who won four Champions League titles for the team once. “Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I have never considered signing him. We look forward,” Ancelotti tweeted recently.

Experts say the 36-year-old cannot be blamed for looking for greener pastures since he is in the twilight of his career and would like to make the most of the time he has left to perform. Also, Juve were relegated to the fourth position in Serie A and were knocked out at the last 16 stage of the Champions League, which means Ronaldo may try his luck with some other team.

Despite all the odds, it looks like Rocket Ronaldo will stay on with Juventus and play a bigger and better role in revitalising the Italian giants.

Juventus is keen to win back the Scudetto from Inter Milan and Ronaldo is the most capable man to help the team fulfil its goal.

In fact, Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri wants Ronaldo to do more this season. “Ronaldo is an extraordinary player and an intelligent guy. We talked as we talked with other players and I told him (Ronaldo) that it will be an important season, he will have a completely different and greater responsibility than three years ago,” Allegri said at a press conference in July.

The coach said he wants the Portuguese star to be more than just a goalscorer. “I expect him to take responsibility as the man he is, given we have a lot of younger players in the team. I can only imagine the difficulties that have been here over these two years,” he said.